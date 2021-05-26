Autohome Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.93 (+22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $284.75M (+30.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.