Anaplan Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN)
- Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.08M (+22.4% Y/Y).
- Subscription revenue estimate $117.8M.
- Professional Services revenue estimate $10.1M
- Adjusted operating margin estimate -10.1%
- Over the last 2 years, PLAN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.