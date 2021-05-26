Dell Technologies Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.62 (+20.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.35B (+6.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate $2.96B (range $2.28B-3.69B)
- Over the last 2 years, DELL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward.