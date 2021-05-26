Salesforce.com Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)CRMBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+27.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.89B (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Subscription and support revenue estimate $5.53B
- Over the last 2 years, CRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 31 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 28 upward revisions and 0 downward.