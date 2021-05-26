William Hill opens first sports betting venue inside a stadium or arena

  • William Hill says its sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. officially opened today.
  • The William Hill sportsbook at the location becomes the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility.
  • The two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability to assist in making wagering on mobile devices easy.
  • William Hill and Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced their partnership deal back in 2019.
  • The sportsbook and restaurant will be open daily, year-round and are accessible to the public.
  • The William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena is operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.3%).
  • Read more about the in-stadium sportsbook
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.