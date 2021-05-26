William Hill opens first sports betting venue inside a stadium or arena
May 26, 2021
- William Hill says its sportsbook at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. officially opened today.
- The William Hill sportsbook at the location becomes the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility.
- The two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability to assist in making wagering on mobile devices easy.
- William Hill and Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced their partnership deal back in 2019.
- The sportsbook and restaurant will be open daily, year-round and are accessible to the public.
- The William Hill Sportsbook at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena is operated by Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.3%).
