BHP in talks with Nutrien on Jansen potash project - Bloomberg
May 26, 2021 2:55 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), NTRBHP, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- BHP (BHP +0.9%) is in talks with Nutrien (NTR +0.6%) about a potential partnership in its massive Jansen potash project, Bloomberg reports.
- The two companies are considering various options, including Nutrien taking a stake in the mine or becoming the operator and selling the potash through its existing channels, according to the report.
- BHP should be near a final decision on the project in the coming months, after already spending $4.5B and digging two 1K-meter deep shafts, as well as facing shareholder opposition from Elliott Management and others.
- Any agreement with BHP would mark a reversal in Nutrien's attitude after criticizing the project for years, saying its development would flood the market with unneeded potash.
- Nutrien "offers single-digit long-term returns, which are low for a cyclical, especially with BHP's Jansen decision risk coming," Sven Carlin writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.