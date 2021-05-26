BHP in talks with Nutrien on Jansen potash project - Bloomberg

May 26, 2021 2:55 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP), NTRBHP, NTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • BHP (BHP +0.9%) is in talks with Nutrien (NTR +0.6%) about a potential partnership in its massive Jansen potash project, Bloomberg reports.
  • The two companies are considering various options, including Nutrien taking a stake in the mine or becoming the operator and selling the potash through its existing channels, according to the report.
  • BHP should be near a final decision on the project in the coming months, after already spending $4.5B and digging two 1K-meter deep shafts, as well as facing shareholder opposition from Elliott Management and others.
  • Any agreement with BHP would mark a reversal in Nutrien's attitude after criticizing the project for years, saying its development would flood the market with unneeded potash.
  • Nutrien "offers single-digit long-term returns, which are low for a cyclical, especially with BHP's Jansen decision risk coming," Sven Carlin writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.