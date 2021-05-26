Gap Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETThe Gap, Inc. (GPS)GPSBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gap (NYSE:GPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.09 (+96.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.47B (+64.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect comparable sales +58.3%, gross margin 35.9% and operating margin 0.52%.
- Over the last 2 years, GPS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward.