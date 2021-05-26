Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 26, 2021 5:35 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)OLLIBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 27th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+26.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.13M (+20.8% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect gross margin of 40.4%.
- Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.