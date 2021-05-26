Magnachip Semiconductor drops on speculation of Korean concerns with Wise Road deal
May 26, 2021 3:42 PM ETMagnachip Semiconductor Corporation (MX)MXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) fell 4.7% on some ongoing speculation that the company's sale to Wise Road may have issues with possible regulatory approval in South Korean.
- An article published in recent days was circulating out of Korean publication that was discussing how Korea could potentially designate Magnachip's OLED as "national core technology, according to traders.
- Earlier this month, another article claimed that Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is designating OLED driving chip-related technology as a "national core technology."
- And in late March, Money Today reported the government can terminate the $1.4B sale to the Chinese fund Wise Road if it determines that the transaction contains core national technologies.
- MagnaChip has tried to quell the concerns and the CEO last week reiterated that the deal shouldn't raise concerns about China and technology transfer.