Energy Fuels rockets higher after Noble sets Street-high $9 PT
May 26, 2021 3:57 PM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)UUUUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Energy Fuels (UUUU +9.6%) pops as much as 10% after Noble Capital upgrades shares to Outperform from Market Perform with a Street-high $9 price target, reflecting the value of its rare earth element strategy and a belief that the company is well positioned to take advantage of an expected increase in uranium prices.
- Noble's Michael Heim sees uranium prices returning to historical levels above $50/lb. in the next few years in response to rising demand and decreasing international supply of uranium.
- The company has begun to process rare earth elements concentrate from monazite sand at its White Mesa plant, and it has indicated its intent to process 15K metric tons/year of sand, which would represent roughly half of U.S. demand but less than 2% of the capacity at White Mesa, according to Heim.
- The analyst notes Energy Fuels is licensed to produce 11M lbs. of uranium, which would represent more uranium than has been produced in the U.S. in any given year.
- Energy Fuels' new REE business "is too small to change/put a dent into the bear case [and] White Mesa's value is below the $100M mark," Gold Panda writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.