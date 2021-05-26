Nasdaq leads, smaller caps show strength as reopening continues
May 26, 2021 4:12 PM ETConsumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY), XLE, XLV, XLPXLY, XLE, XLV, XLPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Nasdaq (+0.6%) held onto gains, the S&P 500 (+0.2%) pared its increase, and the Dow (roughly flat) erased its gains in afternoon trading, as Consumer Discretionary and Energy stocks helped keep the two indexes in the green.
- Automakers, especially electric-vehicle names, advanced after Ford (+8.6%) confirmed its commitment to EVs. Tesla drove up 2.4% and GM rose 2.4%.
- The 30-stock Dow was weighed down by Amgen (-1.4%) and Visa (-0.9%).
- Meanwhile smaller cap shares exhibit strength, with the Russell 2000 rising nearly 2.0%.
- Overall, investors favor equities over bonds with the expectation of further economic reopening as pandemic restrictions are lifted.
- The 10-year Treasury yield up 2 basis points to 1.58%.
- Crude oil edges up 0.1% to $66.16 per barrel; gold drifts down 0.1% to $1,895.90 per ounce.
- Among S&P 500 sectors, Consumer Discretionary (XLY +1.0%), and Energy (XLE +0.9%) led the gains, while Health Care (XLV -0.6%) and Consumer Staples (XLP -0.2%) fell.
- U.S. dollar index strengthens 0.4% to 90.04.
- Bitcon stays relatively calm in trading, up 2.3%, to $38.5K, and ethereum moves up 7.1% to ~$2,734 after it grabs some headlines.