Nasdaq leads, smaller caps show strength as reopening continues

  • The Nasdaq (+0.6%) held onto gains, the S&P 500 (+0.2%) pared its increase, and the Dow (roughly flat) erased its gains in afternoon trading, as Consumer Discretionary and Energy stocks helped keep the two indexes in the green.
  • Automakers, especially electric-vehicle names, advanced after Ford (+8.6%) confirmed its commitment to EVs. Tesla drove up 2.4% and GM rose 2.4%.
  • The 30-stock Dow was weighed down by Amgen (-1.4%) and Visa (-0.9%).
  • Meanwhile smaller cap shares exhibit strength, with the Russell 2000 rising nearly 2.0%.
  • Overall, investors favor equities over bonds with the expectation of further economic reopening as pandemic restrictions are lifted.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield up 2 basis points to 1.58%.
  • Crude oil edges up 0.1% to $66.16 per barrel; gold drifts down 0.1% to $1,895.90 per ounce.
  • Among S&P 500 sectors, Consumer Discretionary (XLY +1.0%), and Energy (XLE +0.9%) led the gains, while Health Care (XLV -0.6%) and Consumer Staples (XLP -0.2%) fell.
  • U.S. dollar index strengthens 0.4% to 90.04.
  • Bitcon stays relatively calm in trading, up 2.3%, to $38.5K, and ethereum moves up 7.1% to ~$2,734 after it grabs some headlines.
