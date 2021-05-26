Quantum Corporation EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue
May 26, 2021 4:16 PM ETQuantum Corporation (QMCO)QMCOBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of -$0.35 misses by $0.34.
- Revenue of $92.4M (+4.7% Y/Y) misses by $5.62M.
- Mike Dodson, CFO, Quantum stated, "As we enter the first fiscal quarter of 2022, Quantum has built a sizable backlog and expects demand and customer orders to continue expanding, at or above pre-COVID levels. However, the industry-wide supply chain constraints are expected to continue restricting our ability to fulfill all orders." As a result, the Company expects revenues to be $92 million, plus or minus $3 million for the first fiscal quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP adjusted net loss is expected to be $1 million, plus or minus $1 million, and related adjusted loss per share of $0.01, plus or minus $0.01. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $5 million, plus or minus $1 million.
