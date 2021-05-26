Okta stock climbs after Q1 beats, raised full-year sales outlook
May 26, 2021 4:16 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA)OKTABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares are up 3.2% after reporting first quarter beats and raising the full-year sales forecast.
- Q1 revenue was up 37% Y/Y to $251.01M and the $0.10 adjusted loss per share was $0.10 better than analysts expected.
- Subscription revenue was up 38% to $240.1M.
- Billings were up 74% to $364M.
- Adjusted gross margin was 78% versus the 77.8% estimate.
- For Q2, the company forecasts revenue of $295-297M (consensus: $ 260.5M) and adjusted loss per share of $0.35-0.36 (consensus: $0.11 loss).
- The new full-year view includes revenue of $1.22-1.23B (prior: $1.08-1.09B; consensus: $1.09B) and adjusted loss per share of $1.13-1.16 (prior: $0.44-0.49 loss; consensus: $0.43 loss).
- The guidance includes the recently closed purchase of Auth0, net of purchase accounting adjustments.
