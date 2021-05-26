Nvidia EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue
May 26, 2021 4:21 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)NVDABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor96 Comments
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.66 beats by $0.38; GAAP EPS of $3.03 beats by $0.51.
- Revenue of $5.66B (+83.8% Y/Y) beats by $250M.
- Outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 is as follows:
- Revenue is expected to be $6.30 billion, plus or minus 2 percent vs. $5.48B consensus.
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 64.6 percent and 66.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
- GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.76 billion and $1.26 billion, respectively.
- GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be an expense of approximately $50 million.
- GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter-by-quarter basis
- Shares -0.5%