Wiliams-Sonoma jumps after comparable sales sizzle across brands

May 26, 2021 4:22 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)WSMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) report comparable brand sales increased 40.4% in Q1 vs. +23.6% consensus. The retailer cited with strength across brands including Williams Sonoma up 35.3%, Pottery Barn 41.3% higher, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen up 27.6% and West Elm up 50.9%
  • The retailer says the sales strength during the quarter led to a 950bps expansion in non-GAAP operating margin. Non-GAAP gross margin of rose 850 bps to 43.0% of sales, driven by higher year-over-year merchandise margins and occupancy leverage.
  • Looking ahead, WSM raises its FY21 outlook to low double-digit to mid-teen net revenue growth and year-over-year non-GAAP operating margin expansion. For the long-term, WSM sees net revenue growth of mid-to-high single digits and non-GAAP operating margin expansion. "We are seeing strength in our core businesses and our new growth initiatives have outperformed." updates CEO Laura Alber.
  • Shares of William-Sonoma are up 3.63% in AH trading to $177.50.
  • Wall Street analysts are cautious on Williams-Sonoma, with 6 Buy-equivalent ratings, 14 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 5 Sell-equivalent ratings on the books.
