Change Healthcare sees Q1 net loss greatly narrow
May 26, 2021 5:06 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHCHNG, UNHBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Healthcare technology platform provider Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw its Q1 2021 net loss narrow to $13.1M (-$0.04 per share) from $866.9M (-$1.64 per share) in the year-ago period.
- The company beat on revenue but missed by a penny on GAAP EPS.
- In March, Change entered into a collaboration with Amazon Web Services to provide a new Data Science as a Service offering.
- Change said it will no longer be providing guidance as a result of UnitedHealth's (NYSE:UNH) OptumInsight unit's proposed $8B takeover, which Change shareholders have agreed to. However, the deal has drawn Department of Justice scrutiny.
- The company will host a conference call Thursday morning at 8a ET.
- Change shares are up 0.4% to $22.98 in after-hours trading.