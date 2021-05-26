GrowGeneration expands in California with acquisition of The Harvest Company

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) surged ~9.2% today after announcing the acquisition of The Harvest Company, hydroponic supply center and cultivation design innovator based in Northern California.
  • With stores in Redding and Trinity County, The Harvest Company caters to growers in Northern California's Emerald Triangle, said to be the largest cannabis-producing region in the country.
  • GrowGeneration will add the 16 employees of The Harvest Company and its founder Robert Masterson will serve in an advisory capacity.
  • "The Emerald Triangle in particular represents tremendous market potential, with over 500 cultivation licenses in Trinity County alone,” commented Darren Lampert CEO of GrowGeneration.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • In November, GrowGeneration announced the acquisition of GrowBiz, the third-largest chain of hydroponic garden centers in the U.S.
