Medical-gear maker Figs Inc.’s upsized IPO prices at an above-range $22/share
May 26, 2021 9:39 PM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)FIGSBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Popular healthcare-apparel maker Figs Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) said late Wednesday that its upsized IPO priced at an above-range $22 a share, which appears to value the firm at some $3.6B.
- Figs, which makes fashionable scrubs and other gear for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals, plans to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FIGS.”
- The company’s stock priced above the $16- to $19-a-share range that FIGS had expected. FIGS also upsized the initial public offering to include some 26.4M shares rather than the 22.5M it had originally expected to sell.
- The company and pre-IPO shareholder Tulco LLC collectively sold shares of the firm’s Class A stock through the IPO. Figs contributed about 4.6M of the total, while Tulco sold the remaining roughly 21.7M.
- Tulco, which is Figs’ largest shareholder, also granted underwriters an option to purchase as many as about 4M additional shares for overallotments, up from some 3.4M originally planned. The company also has Class B stock that has 20 votes per share vs. one vote for Class A holdings.
- All told, Figs wrote in its S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it expects to have about 149.3M Class A shares and 12.1M Class B ones outstanding following the IPO.
- Assuming that hasn’t changed with the offering’s increased size and that both share classes have the same value, the go-public deal should value the company at about $3.6B on a non-diluted basis.
- FIGS makes branded, designer-quality scrubs and other medical outfits that it sells direct to consumers in place of the generic clothing that the industry has traditionally used.
- The company estimates that its total addressable market hit $12B in the United States and $79B worldwide during 2020. Figs expects that to only grow given that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates American healthcare employment will rise 15% between 2019 and 2029 vs. just a 4% gain for the nation’s workforce as a whole.
- Figs said it intends to use the IPO's proceeds for working capital, research and development, marketing, general-and-administrative costs, capital expenditures and possible acquisitions.
- However, ther company added that it’s mostly staging an IPO for non-fundraising reasons like creating a public market for its stock and increasing consumer awareness of its brand.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones recently analyzed FIGS’ financials and concluded that the company’s “ultra-high growth combined with its significant net profits and free cash flow indicate to me that the IPO is reasonably priced and worth consideration.”