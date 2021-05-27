PG&E slapped with $150M in penalties for wildfires, flawed outages
- Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG) was hit with a one-two punch today totaling nearly $150M for neglect that caused California wildfires during the past two years and mismanagement of blackouts.
- California's Public Utilities Commission announced $106M in fines over a series of power outages imposed in 2019 that were mishandled so badly that CPUC quickly opened an investigation into PG&E's conduct.
- An Associated Press investigation later determined that only a few PG&E emergency personnel had received training in the state's disaster response playbook.
- But the fine is not as much as it seems, since the company is being credited for $86M that it already was ordered to refund to customers affected during the outages.
- The utility also reached $43.4M in settlements with government entities in three counties ravaged by wildfires ignited by its equipment during 2019-20.
- PG&E still faces 33 criminal charges of inadvertently injuring six firefighters and endangering public health in Sonoma County for the 2019 Kincade Fire, accusations the company denies.
