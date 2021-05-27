Ranpak secures $94.5M capital via equity raise

May 27, 2021 3:05 AM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)PACKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) has priced a public offering of 5M shares of its Class A common stock at $21.00/share, for gross proceeds of ~$94.5M to the Company and ~$10.5M to certain selling security holders.
  • Of the offering, 4.5M shares are being offered by Ranpak and 500K by selling security holders.
  • Underwriter's over-allotment is an additional 750K shares.
  • Net proceeds will be used for debt repayment and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is June 1.
