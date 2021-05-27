Triton International prices $1.1B debt offering in two tranches

  • Triton Container International Limited, a subsidiary of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) has priced $500M of 1.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 at 99.894% of the principal amount and $600M of 3.150% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 at 99.906% of the principal amount.
  • The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used to repay outstanding borrowings under TCIL’s revolving credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including the expansion of TCIL’s container fleet and repayment of other existing secured debt.
