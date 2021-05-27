Burlington EPS beats by $1.76, beats on revenue
May 27, 2021 6:48 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)BURLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Burlington (NYSE:BURL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.59 beats by $1.76; GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $1.63.
- Revenue of $2.19B (+173.2% Y/Y) beats by $410M.
- Comparable store sales increased 20%.
- CEO comment: “The second quarter is off to a good start, but the go-forward sales trend remains very difficult to predict. Meanwhile, expense headwinds in supply chain and freight have continued to deteriorate, and these are likely to weigh on our operating margin throughout the balance of the year.”
- Press Release