Dollar General EPS beats by $0.62, beats on revenue
May 27, 2021 6:56 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG): Q1 GAAP EPS of $2.82 beats by $0.62.
- Revenue of $8.4B (-0.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Same-store sales decreased 4.6% vs. consensus of -7.68%.
- For FY2021, net sales to be in the range of a 1% decline to an increase of 1% vs. previous expectation in the range of a 2% decline to flat and consensus of +0.9%; Same-store sales to decline 5% to 3% vs. previous expectation of a decline of 6% to 4%; Diluted EPS of $9.50 to $10.20 vs. previous expectation of $8.80 to $9.50 and consensus of $9.64.
- Shares +1.1% PM.
- Press Release