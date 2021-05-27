Best Buy EPS beats by $0.81, beats on revenue
May 27, 2021 7:01 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.23 beats by $0.81; GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $1.17.
- Revenue of $11.64B (+36.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.21B.
- Enterprise comparable sales +37.2% vs. consensus of +17.1%.
- Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas said, “The year has clearly started out much stronger than we originally expected. The sales momentum is continuing into Q2 and we are raising our annual comparable sales growth outlook. As we think about the back half of this year, we expect shopping behavior will evolve as customers are able to spend more time on activities like eating out, traveling and other events. It is difficult to know exactly how that impacts our business, especially as we lap particularly strong sales in the back half of last year. Therefore, at this time, we are leaving our original FY22 back-half sales assumptions unchanged.”
- Shares +2.17% PM.
