TD Bank fiscal Q2 earnings rise on credit recovery, wealth and insurance gains

May 27, 2021 7:21 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)TDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) posts better-than-expected fiscal Q2 earnings as the bank records a C$377M recovery from credit losses due to an improving economic outlook, along with record wealth and insurance results in its Canadian retail unit.
  • Fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of C$2.04 (US$1.69) beats the average analyst estimate of C$1.77; compares with C$1.83 in fiscal Q1 and C$0.85 in Q2 2020
  • Revenue for the quarter ended April 30, 2021 was C$10.2B (US$8.4B), down from C$10.8B in the previous quarter and C$10.5B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Provision for credit loss recovery of C$377M vs. provision of C$313M in the prior quarter and C$3.2B provision in the year-ago quarter.
  • Net interest income of C$5.84B vs. C$6.03B in Q1 and C$6.20B in Q2 2020.
  • Total loans net of allowance for loan losses of C$708.4M vs. C$706.0M in Q1 and C$747.0M in Q2 2020.
  • Total deposits of C$1.12B fell from C$1.14B in Q1 and increased from C$1.08B in Q2 2020.
  • By segment:
  • Canadian Retail net income of C$2.18B rose 85% Y/Y, reflecting lower PCL and record results in wealth and insurance; revenue increased 1% Y/Y as growth in non-interest income and strong loan an deposits were partly offset by lower margins and premium rebates for customers in the insurance business.
  • U.S. Retail net income of C$1.32B jumped 292% Y/Y, with its investment in Charles Schwab contributing C$246M vs C$234M a year ago from TD Ameritrade. The U.S. Retail Bank, which excludes TD's investment in Schwab, had net income of C$1.07B, up 949% Y/Y, mainly reflecting lower PCL.
  • Wholesale net income of C$383M gained 83%, reflecting lower PCL, partly offset by lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses.
  • Adjusted return on common equity of 17.1% increased from 14.7% in the prior quarter and 7.3% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Adjusted efficiency revenue of 55.6% increased from 53.1% in Q1 and 48.0% in Q2 2020.
  • Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.
  • Earlier, TD Bank EPS beats by C$0.28, beats on revenue
