Best Buy shares gain on earnings and comp beat, raises FY2022 Enterprise comparable sales outlook
May 27, 2021 7:23 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) +2.6% premarket on Q1 earnings topper.
- Enterprise comparable sales +37.2% smashing the consensus of +17.1%.
- U.S. revenue grew 37% Y/Y to $10.84B vs. consensus of $9.50B; International revenue up 23% Y/Y to $796M vs. consensus of $697.5M.
- International comparable sales +27.8% vs. consensus of +18%; U.S. comparable sales +37.9% vs. consensus of +21.3%; U.S. entertainment comp sales +32.1% vs. consensus of +18.7%; U.S. appliances comparable sales +66.6% vs. consensus of +31%; U.S. computing & mobile phone comparable sales +27.3% vs. consensus of +18%; U.S. online comp sales +7.6%.
- Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 23.3% vs. consensus of 22.9%.
- Q2 Guidance: Enterprise comparable sales growth of approximately 17%; Enterprise non-GAAP gross profit rate approximately flat Y/Y; Enterprise non-GAAP SG&A growth of approximately 20%.
- FY2022 Guidance: Enterprise comparable sales growth of 3% to 6% vs. prior outlook of -2% to +1%; Enterprise non-GAAP gross profit rate approximately flat Y/Y vs. prior outlook of slightly below the FY21 rate of 22.4%; Enterprise non-GAAP SG&A growth rate of 6% to 7% vs. prior outlook of a growth rate in the low single-digits; Share repurchases of ~$2.5B vs. prior outlook of at least $2B; Capital expenditures of $750M-$850M, remains unchanged.
- Previously: Best Buy EPS beats by $0.81, beats on revenue (May 27)