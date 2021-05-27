Best Buy shares gain on earnings and comp beat, raises FY2022 Enterprise comparable sales outlook

May 27, 2021 7:23 AM ETBest Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)BBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) +2.6% premarket on Q1 earnings topper.
  • Enterprise comparable sales +37.2% smashing the consensus of +17.1%.
  • U.S. revenue grew 37% Y/Y to $10.84B vs. consensus of $9.50B; International revenue up 23% Y/Y to $796M vs. consensus of $697.5M.
  • International comparable sales +27.8% vs. consensus of +18%; U.S. comparable sales +37.9% vs. consensus of +21.3%; U.S. entertainment comp sales +32.1% vs. consensus of +18.7%; U.S. appliances comparable sales +66.6% vs. consensus of +31%; U.S. computing & mobile phone comparable sales +27.3% vs. consensus of +18%; U.S. online comp sales +7.6%.
  • Gross margin rate up 30 bps to 23.3% vs. consensus of 22.9%.
  • Q2 Guidance: Enterprise comparable sales growth of approximately 17%; Enterprise non-GAAP gross profit rate approximately flat Y/Y; Enterprise non-GAAP SG&A growth of approximately 20%.
  • FY2022 Guidance: Enterprise comparable sales growth of 3% to 6% vs. prior outlook of -2% to +1%; Enterprise non-GAAP gross profit rate approximately flat Y/Y vs. prior outlook of slightly below the FY21 rate of 22.4%; Enterprise non-GAAP SG&A growth rate of 6% to 7% vs. prior outlook of a growth rate in the low single-digits; Share repurchases of ~$2.5B vs. prior outlook of at least $2B; Capital expenditures of $750M-$850M, remains unchanged.
  • Previously: Best Buy EPS beats by $0.81, beats on revenue (May 27)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.