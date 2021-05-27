Dollar General tracks higher after earnings beat, guidance lift
May 27, 2021 7:25 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports same-store sales fell 4.6% in Q1 as a decline in customer traffic was partially offset by an increase in average transaction amount.
- The retailer says consumer behavior driven by government stimulus payments had a significant positive effect on sales in its non-consumable product categories
- Apparel demand stood out with sales up 22% during the quarter.
- Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved 210 bps to 32.8%. The gross profit rate improvement was primarily attributable to higher initial markups on inventory purchases, a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales, a greater proportion of sales coming from the non-consumables product categories and a reduction in inventory shrink as a percentage of net sales.
- Operating profit for Q1 was $908.9M vs. $866.8M a year ago.
- Looking ahead, FY2021 sales growth of -1% to +1% is anticipated vs. prior guidance for -2% to flat and 0.9% consensus.
- Shares of Dollar General are up 1.14% in premarket action to $202.25 after the earnings topper.