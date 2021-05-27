Thermon EPS misses by $0.16, beats on revenue; issues guidance

May 27, 2021 7:39 AM ETThermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)THRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Thermon (NYSE:THR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 misses by $0.16; GAAP EPS of -$0.02 misses by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $73.3M (-17.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.95M.
  • Outlook: For our fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, company expects revenue will be ~$278M-295M vs. consensus of $292.33M. THR will continue to prioritize capital allocation towards optional debt repayments in the near term and target a Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 1.5x - 2.0x in the next twelve months.
  • Shares -2.66% PM.
  • Press Release
