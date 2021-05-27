Whirlpool to invest $15M in Tulsa, Oklahoma factory to increase production capacity
May 27, 2021
- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is investing $15M into its factory in Tulsa, Oklahoma as part of the company's ongoing efforts to further strengthen its U.S. manufacturing capabilities and bring even more innovation, top ranking consumer products and high-quality jobs to the region.
- The compay will also receive an additional $1M from the state of Oklahoma through its Business Expansion Investment Program (BEIP).
- Whirlpool Corporation expects to create ~150 new jobs, and with the additional investment to increase its factory headcount to a total of over 2000 employees in Tulsa.