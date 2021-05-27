Carvana named a top pick at RBC Capital on underappreciated profitability

May 27, 2021 7:42 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is listed as one of RBC Capital Markets' top internet stocks across travel, transportation/delivery, car retail, home/local services, real estate and professional services.
  • Mega-tech's inability to date to access supply and data is called a key limiting force, which the firm believe insulates Carvana.
  • Carvana is called a leading natively digital used-car platform that sits in front of years of market share gains and underappreciated profitability.
  • RBC starts off coverage on Carvana with an Outperform rating and price target of $300.
  • Shares of Carvana are up 0.26% premarket to $259.25.
  • Carvana trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving average.
