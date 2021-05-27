Carvana named a top pick at RBC Capital on underappreciated profitability
May 27, 2021 7:42 AM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)CVNABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is listed as one of RBC Capital Markets' top internet stocks across travel, transportation/delivery, car retail, home/local services, real estate and professional services.
- Mega-tech's inability to date to access supply and data is called a key limiting force, which the firm believe insulates Carvana.
- Carvana is called a leading natively digital used-car platform that sits in front of years of market share gains and underappreciated profitability.
- RBC starts off coverage on Carvana with an Outperform rating and price target of $300.
- Shares of Carvana are up 0.26% premarket to $259.25.
- Carvana trades below its 50-day and 100-day moving average.