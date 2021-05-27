Twitter wants three more months to comply with Indian IT rules after police visit

May 27, 2021 8:10 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)TWTRBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • In February, India announced new IT rules and gave companies three months to comply, which expires this week. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has asked for a minimum three-month extension to comply, according to a TechCrunch report.
  • The requirements include companies appointing a compliance officer who would be held criminally liable for platform content. Regulators would also have broad authority to request user data.
  • On Monday, Twitter's local offices were visited by a special force of the Delhi police, which the social network calls "intimidation tactics" and a "potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve."
