Twitter wants three more months to comply with Indian IT rules after police visit
May 27, 2021
- In February, India announced new IT rules and gave companies three months to comply, which expires this week. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has asked for a minimum three-month extension to comply, according to a TechCrunch report.
- The requirements include companies appointing a compliance officer who would be held criminally liable for platform content. Regulators would also have broad authority to request user data.
- On Monday, Twitter's local offices were visited by a special force of the Delhi police, which the social network calls "intimidation tactics" and a "potential threat to freedom of expression for the people we serve."
