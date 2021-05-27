Horizon Therapeutics starts enrollment in KRYSTEXXA combo uncontrolled gout trial

  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) has enrolled the first patient in the ADVANCE trial evaluating the use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with methotrexate for certain people with uncontrolled gout.
  • The combination treatment was tried on people who were not able to achieve a complete response when previously treated with KRYSTEXXA monotherapy.
  • ADVANCE is an open-label trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KRYSTEXXA used with methotrexate, with the primary endpoint of response rate, defined as a serum uric acid level of <6 mg/dL for at least 80 percent of the time during Month 6.
  • The trial will enroll 30 patients, and Participants will receive 8 mg infusions of KRYSTEXXA every two weeks, along with a weekly course of 15 or 25 mg (depending on their renal function) of methotrexate administered subcutaneously, after a methotrexate run-in period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.