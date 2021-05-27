Horizon Therapeutics starts enrollment in KRYSTEXXA combo uncontrolled gout trial
- Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) has enrolled the first patient in the ADVANCE trial evaluating the use of KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) with methotrexate for certain people with uncontrolled gout.
- The combination treatment was tried on people who were not able to achieve a complete response when previously treated with KRYSTEXXA monotherapy.
- ADVANCE is an open-label trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of KRYSTEXXA used with methotrexate, with the primary endpoint of response rate, defined as a serum uric acid level of <6 mg/dL for at least 80 percent of the time during Month 6.
- The trial will enroll 30 patients, and Participants will receive 8 mg infusions of KRYSTEXXA every two weeks, along with a weekly course of 15 or 25 mg (depending on their renal function) of methotrexate administered subcutaneously, after a methotrexate run-in period.