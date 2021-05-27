DocGo, to be merged with Motion Acquisition, partners with Barclays Center
May 27, 2021 8:23 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)DCGOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Ambulnz, d/b/a DocGo, provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services, announced an expanded partnership between its Ambulnz business and Barclays Center.
- DocGo has entered into a merger agreement with Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN).
- Under the agreement, Ambulnz will provide both pre-game rapid COVID testing and medical services to fans and staff, and first aid during home games and all concerts and events at Barclays Center.
- Ambulnz's on-site EMTs and healthcare providers also conduct temperature screenings to provide added safety, as well as pre-game rapid antigen and rapid PCR testing.
- MOTN shares trading 2.2% higher premarket