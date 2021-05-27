DocGo, to be merged with Motion Acquisition, partners with Barclays Center

May 27, 2021 8:23 AM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)DCGOBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ambulnz, d/b/a DocGo, provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services, announced an expanded partnership between its Ambulnz business and Barclays Center.
  • DocGo has entered into a merger agreement with Motion Acquisition (NASDAQ:MOTN).
  • Under the agreement, Ambulnz will provide both pre-game rapid COVID testing and medical services to fans and staff, and first aid during home games and all concerts and events at Barclays Center.
  • Ambulnz's on-site EMTs and healthcare providers also conduct temperature screenings to provide added safety, as well as pre-game rapid antigen and rapid PCR testing.
  • MOTN shares trading 2.2% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.