Bayer plunges on 'prolonged uncertainty' from Roundup settlement rejection
May 27, 2021 8:35 AM ETBayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) shares fell as much as 5.3% in Frankfurt before a trading halt - they're now -4.7% - after a U.S. judge yesterday rejected its proposal to resolve future claims related to its Roundup weed killer.
- "This ruling will keep a Damocles sword on Bayer," even as demand for seeds and farming pesticides recovers, say the analysts at the Bryan Garnier brokerage.
- The tone of comments by the judge "left little scope for negotiations to continue within the framework of multi district litigation," Berenberg analyst Sebastian Bray says.
- The news is negative for Bayer as it means "prolonged uncertainty and risk," according to Liberum's Alistair Campbell, who has rated the stock a Buy.
- CEO Werner Baumann says Bayer has no plans to increase its $2B in provisions, as long-term liability risks are dependent on many factors, including a potential U.S. Supreme Court decision next year.
- The company says it would continue to supply glyphosate-based products for U.S. agricultural users while reconsidering the future of the products in the residential market.