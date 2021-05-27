Ford rallies again as RBC turns bullish after electrifying investor event

May 27, 2021 8:38 AM ETFord Motor Company (F)FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor97 Comments
  • RBC Capital Markets upgrades Ford (NYSE:F) to an Outperform rating after having it slotted at Sector Perform.
  • Analyst Joseph Spak points to more confidence in Ford's reiterated 8% margin target for 2023 and thinks the stepped-up battery-electric investment of more than $30B by 2025 will address some platform and scalability concerns.
  • In addition, the Ford F-150 Lightening is called a likely watershed moment for Ford with the commercial fleet now offering a more compelling product via electrification and connectivity.
  • Street estimates on Ford are expected to move higher.
  • Shares of Ford are up 2.95% premarket to $14.31 to extend on yesterday's rally of 8.51%.
