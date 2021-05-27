Cresco Labs Q1 net loss narrows, sees $1B ARR by end of year
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) saw its net loss narrow ~32% in Q1 to $24.1M compared to the year-ago period as the cannabis company reported record revenue of $178M.
- Cresco also said it expects to achieve an annual revenue run-rate of more than $1B by the end of the year.
- Revenue rose 168% year-over-year, beating estimates, while gross profit more than tripled to $87M.
- The company expects gross profit margins in excess of 50% for the remainder of the year.
- Currently, 15 sell side analysts rate Cresco a buy, one has an overweight, and one has a hold, according to The Wall Street Journal.
- Cresco shares closed yesterday up 1.2% to $11.29.