United Community Banks to acquire Aquesta Financial for $131M

May 27, 2021 8:48 AM ETUnited Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI), AQFHUCBI, AQFHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Aquesta Financial (OTCPK:AQFH) announced a definitive agreement for United to acquire Aquesta, including its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aquesta Bank.
  • As of Mar. 31, 2021, Aquesta reported total assets of $752M, with total loans of $576M; additionally, $586M, or 92%, of its deposit base consists of non-CD core deposits.
  • The transaction value is estimated at ~$131M, including ~$12M in value for outstanding options and warrants to acquire Aquesta common stock.
  • The transaction structure includes an election for Aquesta stockholders to receive their consideration in cash, subject to a limitation that no more than 30% of the total consideration paid by United will be in cash.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to United's EPS by ~$0.06 to $0.09 in 2022.
  • Transaction is expected to be closed in Q4.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.