Delic acquires Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures for $7M

  • Delic Holdings (OTCQB:DELCF) has acquired Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory, for a purchase price of $7M.
  • Following closing, Complex Biotech will change its name to "DELIC Labs" and will help in conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property (IP), including psilocybin vaporization technology.
  • The addition of Complex Biotech will allow Delic to add scientific-based research and analytics to its product offerings.
  • Complex Biotech also plans to use its analytical tools for psychedelic mushroom compounds that advance clinical ‎and end-user testing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.