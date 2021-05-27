Delic acquires Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures for $7M
May 27, 2021 8:48 AM ETDelic Holdings Corp. (DELCF)DELCFBy: SA News Team
- Delic Holdings (OTCQB:DELCF) has acquired Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures, a federally-authorized psilocybin and cannabis research laboratory, for a purchase price of $7M.
- Following closing, Complex Biotech will change its name to "DELIC Labs" and will help in conducting research and developing innovative product lines and intellectual property (IP), including psilocybin vaporization technology.
- The addition of Complex Biotech will allow Delic to add scientific-based research and analytics to its product offerings.
- Complex Biotech also plans to use its analytical tools for psychedelic mushroom compounds that advance clinical and end-user testing.