Inotiv announces purchase of St. Louis facility and further expansion
May 27, 2021 8:49 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)NOTVBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) completes the purchase of its previously leased St. Louis facility for ~$4.7M.
- In early June 2021, the company intends to commence construction on ~20,000 square feet of unfinished shell space at the 50,000 square foot facility.
- Facility and expansion cost will be funded by proceeds from the public offering that the company completed in April 2021, and a new $4.8M term loan from First Internet Bank.
- Robert Leasure, Jr., Inotiv’s President and CEO, said, “The purchase and expansion of the St. Louis facility should enable Inotiv to further capitalize on exciting new growth opportunities deriving not only from expanded capabilities in St. Louis, but also from our recent acquisitions of Bolder BioPATH, Inc. and HistoTox Labs, Inc. This strategic expansion is also designed to extend Inotiv’s reach into earlier stages of drug discovery, driving increased engagement of our pharmacology and toxicology operations and histopathology services.”