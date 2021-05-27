Chipotlanes growth potential underpins bullish view on Chipotle from Stephens
May 27, 2021 8:50 AM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) lands an upgrade from Stephens on some sizzling analysis that shows growth is still on the menu.
- The firm notes that 19% of CMG locations are freestanding and 64% are endcaps. Of those, 400 to 480 locations are candidates for a Chipotlane retrofit. "Between conversions and new unit growth, we see a path to a 45% Chipotlane unit mix by 2030, yielding material financial benefits," updates Stephens.
- The addition of the drive-thru lanes is said to be in desirable areas around the nation that are mainly very well positioned for growth.
- Stephens upgrades Chipotle to Overweight from Equal Weight and assigns a price target of $1,700.
- Shares of Chipotle are up 0.50% premarket to $1,352.50.
- Chipotle has a growth grade of A- on Seeking Alpha. See the underlying growth metric on the restaurant stock.