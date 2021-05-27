AIM ImmunoTech extends prior research agreement to develop Ampligen as new inhalation therapy

May 27, 2021 9:03 AM ETAIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM)AIMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) announces two-year extension of its Material Transfer and Research Agreement with Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, with the goal of developing Ampligen as a potential inhalation therapy for COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases.
  • Initially, AIM entered into the agreement on April 1, 2020, to study the utilization of an innovative Smoore inhalation delivery device and Ampligen as a potential treatment approach for the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
  • "We are in the process of planning a Phase 1/2 inhalation clinical study on a parallel track with Smoore’s device development testing,” said AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels.
  • AIM shares up 3.3% premarket trading at $2.18.
