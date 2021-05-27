Sanderson Farms rallies after earnings beat, encouraging outlook
May 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETSanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM)SAFMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America says Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted a solid FQ2 report and issued an encouraging outlook for the back half of the year.
- Sanderson Farms pricing and volume topped expectations to help boost profit in the quarter.
- "While both execution in the quarter and the 2H outlook appear strong for SAFM, investor positioning has been skewed long given improving chicken industry profitably," notes analyst Peter Galbo and team.
- BofA keeps a Neutral rating on SAFM with valuation appearing relatively full.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Sanderson Farms is Bullish.
- Shares of Sanderson Farms are up 2.91% premarket to $171.76 after topping FQ2 revenue and EPS estimates by a healthy margin.