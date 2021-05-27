Aptevo initiates expansion phase of APVO436 acute myeloid leukemia study
May 27, 2021 9:12 AM ETAptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO)APVOBy: SA News Team
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) has initiated the expansion phase of the company's APVO436 study, in adult patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), with a multi-center, multi-arm trial using the active recommended dose.
- The active recommended dose was identified in the dose escalation phase ((Part 1)) of the study.
- During Part 1, APVO436 exhibited a manageable side effect profile, encouraging single agent activity and a promising benefit to risk profile in relapsed AML patients, the company said.
- The dose expansion phase ((Part 2)), has been designed to further evaluate the tolerability and clinical impact potential of APVO436.
- The goal of the expansion phase is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of APVO436 at the recommended Phase 2 dose level, when it is used as an adjunct to the standard of care and to obtain a preliminary assessment of anti-leukemia activity.
- The company expects to post interim data from Part 2 of the trial later this year.
- Aptevo had shared positive data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study designed to evaluate APVO436 in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes ((AML/MDS)), earlier this week.