Nutra Pharma gives updates on manufacturing capabilities

  • Nutra Pharma (OTCPK:NPHC) provides updates on increasing the company's manufacturing capabilities for the production of its line of over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs.
  • The new equipment will allow production of up to 40 bottles per minute, which "greatly increases" Nutra's manufacturing capacity, the company said.
  • The equipment is expected to be validated, certified and in production by early July.
  • Nutra is a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, Equine Pain-Away and Luxury Feet in the over-the-counter pain management market.
  • It is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain.
