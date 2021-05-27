Nutra Pharma gives updates on manufacturing capabilities
May 27, 2021 9:20 AM ETNutra Pharma Corp. (NPHC)NPHCBy: SA News Team
- Nutra Pharma (OTCPK:NPHC) provides updates on increasing the company's manufacturing capabilities for the production of its line of over-the-counter pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs.
- The new equipment will allow production of up to 40 bottles per minute, which "greatly increases" Nutra's manufacturing capacity, the company said.
- The equipment is expected to be validated, certified and in production by early July.
- Nutra is a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin, Pet Pain-Away, Equine Pain-Away and Luxury Feet in the over-the-counter pain management market.
- It is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain.