Neptune Wellness' cannabis brand PanHash now available in Quebec
May 27, 2021 9:26 AM ETNeptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT)NEPTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) announces the launch of PanHash in Quebec.
- PanHash cannabis brand, specifically developed to reflect Neptune's Quebec roots and heritage, is launching two products with a high concentration of CBD: a cannabis oil and capsules.
- With the launch of PanHash in Quebec, Neptune's PanHash and Mood Ring products may be sold in up to 1,600 locations throughout Canada and broadens distribution to more than 80% of total addressable market for legal cannabis.
- Neptune cannabis products are available for adult-use in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
- Recently, the company inked supply deal for Mood Ring with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.