Neptune Wellness' cannabis brand PanHash now available in Quebec

  • Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) announces the launch of PanHash in Quebec.
  • PanHash cannabis brand, specifically developed to reflect Neptune's Quebec roots and heritage, is launching two products with a high concentration of CBD: a cannabis oil and capsules.
  • With the launch of PanHash in Quebec, Neptune's PanHash and Mood Ring products may be sold in up to 1,600 locations throughout Canada and broadens distribution to more than 80% of total addressable market for legal cannabis.
  • Neptune cannabis products are available for adult-use in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario.
  • Recently, the company inked supply deal for Mood Ring with Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis.
