Burlington Stores heads south despite smashing Q1 estimates
May 27, 2021 9:56 AM ETBurlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)BURLBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Burlington Stores (BURL -1.0%) sees pent-up demand in its retail business reporting 35% growth in revenue when compared to pre-pandemic levels of 1Q2019.
- Comparable store sales jumped 20%.
- Overall, revenue of $2.19B beats consensus by $410M.
- Gross margin rate was 43.3% vs. 41.0% in 1Q19.
- Adjusted EBITDA up 75% to $293M with an improvement of 310 bps in margin.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $2.59 beats by $1.76; GAAP EPS of $2.51 beats by $1.63.
- The company ended the quarter with $2.08B in liquidity, comprised of $1.53M in unrestricted cash and $549M in availability on its ABL facility.
- In a release, Burlington Stores also announces the redemption of $300M of its 6.25% senior secured notes duw 2025, that is expected to attract a pre-tax debt extinguishment charge of ~$30M in 2Q21.
- FY 2021 Outlook:
- Following redemption of notes, interest expense is expected to come down to ~$68M.
- Capex estimated to be about $470M.
- The company plans to open 100 new stores, while relocating or closing 25 stores, for a total of 75 net new stores during the year.
- Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 23% to 24%
- "The second quarter is off to a good start, but the go-forward sales trend remains very difficult to predict. Meanwhile, expense headwinds in supply chain and freight have continued to deteriorate, and these are likely to weigh on our operating margin throughout the balance of the year," says CEO Michael O’Sullivan.
