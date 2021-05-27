Fiverr International called an Internet stock standout by RBC Capital
May 27, 2021 10:00 AM ETFiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)FVRRBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Fiverr International (FVRR -0.3%) is called one of RBC Capital Markets' favorite Internet ideas across travel, transportation/delivery, car retail, home/local services, real estate and professional services.
- As part of a broad refresh on Internet-related stocks, RBC starts off coverage on Fiverr International with an Outperform rating and price target of $235 (21% upside potential).
- Fiverr is said to have an attractive transaction model in greenfield freelancer space with an underappreciated moat and undermonetized platform.
- Six out of eight Wall Street firms covering Fiverr have a Buy-equivalent rating in place on the online marketplace stock.