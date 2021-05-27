Fiverr International called an Internet stock standout by RBC Capital

  • Fiverr International (FVRR -0.3%) is called one of RBC Capital Markets' favorite Internet ideas across travel, transportation/delivery, car retail, home/local services, real estate and professional services.
  • As part of a broad refresh on Internet-related stocks, RBC starts off coverage on Fiverr International with an Outperform rating and price target of $235 (21% upside potential).
  • Fiverr is said to have an attractive transaction model in greenfield freelancer space with an underappreciated moat and undermonetized platform.
  • Six out of eight Wall Street firms covering Fiverr have a Buy-equivalent rating in place on the online marketplace stock.
