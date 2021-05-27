Pending home sales unexpectedly dip in April amid tight supply
May 27, 2021 10:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- April Pending Home Sales: -4.4% M/M to 106.2 vs. +2.0% consensus and +1.7% in March (revised from +1.9%).
- On a Y/Y basis, contract signings rose 51.7%, as year-ago pandemic-related shutdowns pushed sales to an all-time low.
- The M/M contraction represents a tight supply of homes and a return to more normal levels of sales.
- The Midwest region was the only region to see a M/M gain.
- "Contract signings are approaching pre-pandemic levels after the big surge due to the lack of sufficient supply of affordable homes," said National Association of Realtors Chie Economist Lawrence Yun.
- He expects inventory to improve, on a whole, as soon as the autumn, as prospective sellers become more comfortable in listing. Also more homes may go on the market when the eviction moratorium and forbearance plans end.