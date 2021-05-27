Deveron acquires Stealth Ag, expands U.S. footprint

May 27, 2021 10:03 AM ETDeveron Corp. (DVRNF)DVRNFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Deveron (OTCPK:DVRNF) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Stealth Ag, digital agronomy company with offices in Minnesota and Iowa, for an initial cash payment of $800K and $150K on each of the first two anniversaries of the signing of the definitive agreement.
  • It will also issue shares equivalent to $175K at $0.86/share and additional shares equal to $187.5K on each of the first two anniversaries of the signing of the definitive agreement.
  • Stealth Ag provides soil sampling services and digital management across 800K acres of customers on varying levels of annual engagement; 2020 unaudited revenue stood at $0.7M and EBITDA of $0.2M.
  • This acquisition further accelerates Deveron's strategy of increasing access to leading, local agriculture service providers that influence key farm customers in U.S.
  • Under acquisition terms, if milestones are met Deveron has agreed to pay an additional $270K.
