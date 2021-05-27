CleanSpark collaborates with FlowGen, adds advanced renewables to business portfolio
May 27, 2021 10:07 AM ETCleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)CLSKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor3 Comments
- CleanSpark (CLSK -0.9%) and FlowGen Ltd., an international wind turbine technology company, based in Zug, Switzerland, announced collaborative memorandum of understanding.
- FlowGen agreed to use CleanSpark's mPulse controls solution in all of its microgrid projects worldwide. Additionally, CleanSpark was granted the exclusive distribution rights for FlowGen's advanced wind turbine solutions throughout North and South America.
- The parties are jointly marketing solutions featuring a hardware combination of FlowGen's wind turbine systems, solar, and battery energy storage systems.
- CleanSpark’s management believe this will expand the customer base for their offerings in areas less conducive to solar for distributed power generation solutions.